Driver charged after dramatic video shows him viciously attacking 74-year-old cyclist with a club
Man climbed out of his truck and attacked the cyclist with a small club after an argument on the side of the road in Peterbrough, Ont. police say.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A driver has been charged after a dramatic video showed a 74-year-old cyclist viciously attacked on the side of the road with a club.
Peterborough police said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, the cyclist was riding in the area of Erskine Ave. when an argument broke out between him and a truck driver.
The driver climbed out of his truck and attacked the cyclist with a small club, police said.
The video shows the cyclist on the ground with his attacker on top of him, striking him over and over in the head and torso. It shows the attacker stopping when witnesses approached and intervened.
A truck sits beside them, with a bicycle crumpled on the street in front of the vehicle. The victim was seen bleeding profusely as he walked away.
“I’m filming all of this,” the woman, who recorded the video, says as the driver gets back up and flicks blood off of his hands.
The driver’s only defence was an adamant, and repeated, “I tried to walk away.”
The driver then fled the scene in his truck.
“Where am I bleeding?” the cyclist asks the woman recording.
“Everywhere,” she replys.
The woman asked for her name to be withheld when later contacted by Peterborough This Week.
“The sound of the club hitting him was sickening,” the woman told the newspaper. “Blood was flying off it.”
She said she didn’t witness what led to the encounter.
“They were flailing their arms around and the guy walked back to his truck,” she said.
She grabbed her phone to take a photo of the truck because she thought the cyclist might have been hit. Little did she know what the driver would do next.
“He became enraged and you could see him snap in the truck,” she said.
She continued recording and ran towards the men while yelling for the attacker to get off the bloodied man.
When the woman and a handful of motorists came to the aid of the cyclist, the driver stopped, put the bloody club in his pocket and wiped blood from his own face.
The woman helped the cyclist up from the ground and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.
“I didn’t know how bad it was because there was so much blood,” she said. “It was pouring down his face and he couldn’t see out of his eyes.”
Additional witnesses tried to keep the driver in the area until police arrived but he drove off in his truck. The woman is afraid of what would have happened to the man if no one was around.
“He attacked a senior man and drove away,” she said.
The witness said she’s getting tired of people doing horrible things and getting away with them.
“It is getting harder and harder to see that every day,” she said. “They have zero repercussions”
Police made an arrest about an hour later. The cyclist was treated and released from Peterborough Regional Hospital. Police said the two men did not know each other.
David Fox, 65, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott