FedEx Office stores closing in Canada at the cost of 214 jobs
TORONTO — Shipping giant FedEx is closing its FedEx Office stores in Canada after 32 years in the country.
Spokeswoman Stacey Sullivan says FedEx Office will close its 24 stores, a manufacturing plant in Markham, Ont., and its head office in Toronto.
The move will result in the loss of 214 jobs, but will not affect FedEx's shipping business in Canada, she said, adding the decision was made after assessing current and future business prospects.
Eighteen of the stores are in Ontario, five in B.C. and one in Nova Scotia. The closings are to begin in August.
FedEx Office shops offer a range of business services including copying and printing, sign making, office supplies sales and packaging services.
The stores are also used as pick-up and drop-off sites for FedEx shipping.
