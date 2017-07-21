Proposed minimum wage increase to benefit women, recent immigrants in Toronto
About 633,000 people in Toronto would see a raise with the minimum wage increase according to numbers from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Women and recent immigrants will see the benefits from the proposed Ontario minimum wage hike to $15 an hour within Toronto, according to numbers released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
The numbers, crunched as part of the left-wing think-tank's Ontario Needs a Raise report and provided to Metro, are based on the last six months of Statistics Canada's labour survey.
Of the 633,000 people who would receive raises in Toronto, 368,000 (58 per cent) are women and 113,000 (17 per cent) are recent immigrants.
In Ontario, 42 per cent of the recent immigrants who would benefit under a raised minimum wage are women.
David Macdonald, author of the report and a senior economist with CCPA, said the increase in minimum wage is needed to reduce the income gap that persists despite the Ontario economy doing well.
"It's not everyone who benefits from that - just the top one percent," he said.
He added that people earning top wages will make twice as much as an annual salary at $15 per hour in a raise year.
Not everyone agrees with the minimum wage hike. In a letter to Premiere Kathleen Wynn, Jane De Silva, president and CEO of Toronto Region Board of Trade expressed the Board's concern.
"The Board has conducted its own research on the proposal to increase minimum wage and we find it difficult to understand why now is the time for this drastic change," she wrote.
As for why now is the time to increase minimum wage, Macdonald said, "increased income inequality."
