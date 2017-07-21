Overturned verdict in Mandi Gray sex assault trial affects all parties, lawyer says

Criminal lawyers and advocates for survivors are disappointed by a Superior Court judge’s decision to overturn the conviction in a sexual assault trial, saying such guilty verdicts are a rare occurrence.

Mustafa Ururyar, accused of sexually assaulting fellow student Mandi Gray, had appealed his July 2016 conviction, alleging that now-retired Ontario Court Justice Marvin Zuker, who oversaw his trial, was biased against him and gave an “illogical” analysis of the evidence.

“When a conviction is overturned because the trial judge was found to have made errors in his reasons, the burden falls on the survivor to engage with the (trial) process again,” said Deepa Mattoo, legal director at the Barbra Schlifer Clinic.

“It’s the system that is failing,” said Mattoo. “This is an indication that judicial education is needed in sexual assault cases.”

The original 179-page explanation of the conviction was deemed “incomprehensible,” with unclear citations and a heavy use of third-party source materials.

The Star spoke to four lawyers who all stressed the importance of a meaningful verdict, especially as it applies to sexual assault cases, which are challenging to corroborate.



“The explanation of why someone is found guilty or not guilty is important . . . to maintain confidence in the administration of justice,” said Toronto-based criminal lawyer Daniel Brown. “Cases like this are an important reminder to judges about the role they play.”

Anytime there’s an overturned guilty verdict, it creates a detrimental impact on all parties involved, said Pam Hrick, a counsel for the Barbra Schlifer Clinic. “Enduring a cross-examination on a sexual assault . . . and agreeing to participate in a lengthy criminal trial is a financially and emotionally difficult process.”

Mattoo calls the process “agonizing,” commenting that if the courts were survivor-centric they would consider the impact the trial process has on the survivor.

“It will have an impact on women’s willingness to report sexual assault to the police, which we already know is already dismal,” said Angela Chaisson, a Toronto activist lawyer. “In the rare cases where we actually get a conviction on sexual assault and we see those being overturned on appeal, that can be discouraging.”

Farrah Khan, Sexual Violence Support and Education co-ordinator at Ryerson University, said people have been watching Gray talk about going to the police, getting a rape kit, and going through the trial.

“When we see a survivor go through that and get a positive conviction and the see it overturned, it’s gutting,” she said. “People feel that they can’t trust that the criminal justice system is a space to get justice”

Chaisson said the decision is indicative of how courts are struggling with the new legal landscape that it trying to put a greater emphasis on the rights of victims and complainants.

“We are witnessing very interesting times,” said Mattoo, “because we’re seeing a lot of legal reforms, which are coming from the federal and provincial level, and discourse on these issues. And in the mix of all that we see a decision like this.”

While Mattoo is disheartened to see a conviction overturned, she agrees with Chaisson that there is opportunity to learn and make progress.

