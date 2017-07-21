Sears Canada liquidation sales begin at 54 locations across the country
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The liquidation sales at 54 Sears Canada Inc. locations began Friday, a process the company hopes will help it emerge from creditor protection later this year.
The process includes 20 full-line, 15 Sears Home, 10 Outlet and nine Hometown locations in every province except Prince Edward Island.
The sales are being run by a joint venture group including Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.
The group says fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the closing stores are up for sale in addition to the merchandise.
Sears Canada, which is operating under court protection from creditors, says discounts range between 20 to 50 per cent off.
The retailer has announced plans to close 59 locations in all and cut about 2,900 jobs as part of its restructuring plan.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date
-
Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: Pride, sand by the sea and Stan Rogers' legacy
-
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott