SIU charges civilian in beating of teen

The Special Investigations Unit has charged a second man after a black man was beat with a metal pipe in Whitby in December 2016.

In a news release Friday, the SIU revealed that they had laid additional charges against Const. Michael Theriault and also charged a civilian, Christian Theriault, who they say assisted in the assault.

“The allegation in this case is that Const. Michael Theriault and Christian Theriault acted together and were parties to the same assault upon the 19-year-old man on December 28, 2016,” Tony Loparco said, the Director of the SIU.

The incident in December resulted in “serious injuries” that took an emotional toll on Dafonte Miller. The SIU did not name the victim, but Leisa Lewis has told the Star that the young man is her son.

It was the family’s lawyer, Julian Falconer, who contacted the SIU about the assault.

Falconer said Michael Theriault identified himself as a police officer and questioned a group of young men that included Miller after he saw them walking on the street in Whitby. He allegedly chased them down when they didn’t respond, and attacked Miller. When Durham police arrived, Miller was charged with assault, the charges were eventually dropped.

Falconer said Miller suffered a broken nose, broken orbital bone, fractured right wrist and an eye so badly damaged that it will have to be removed.

“Dafonte wasn’t doing anything wrong,” said Falconer. “There was no basis for this individual to be in any way confronted by the off-duty officer.”