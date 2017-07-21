TSX tumbles, giving up mid-week gains, Canadian dollar nears 80 cents
TORONTO — The Toronto stock market's main index is down sharply in morning trading today in a broad-based retreat that eliminated its mid-week gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 110.12 points at 15,154.52 after 90 minutes of trading.
Among the big losers was the energy sector as benchmark crude futures declined.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.52 points at 21,521.26, the S&P 500 index was down 7.07 points at 2,466.38 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 18.94 points at 6,371.07.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.84 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 79.46 cents US.
The September crude contract was down 77 cents at US$46.15 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $5.70 at US$1,251.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up one cent at US$2.73 a pound.
