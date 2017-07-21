Van hits stalled car on Highway 400 in Vaughan; one driver killed

VAUGHAN, Ont. — One driver died and another suffered minor injuries after a fiery crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan, north of Toronto, on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle had broken down in a live southbound lane at about 7:45 p.m. (near Rutherford Road).

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says as officers were en route to that call, a van slammed into the disabled car and burst into flames.

Schmidt says a man driving the van managed to escape the burning vehicle with only minor injuries.

But a man driving the disabled car was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.