Van hits stalled car on Highway 400 in Vaughan; one driver killed
VAUGHAN, Ont. — One driver died and another suffered minor injuries after a fiery crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan, north of Toronto, on Thursday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle had broken down in a live southbound lane at about 7:45 p.m. (near Rutherford Road).
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says as officers were en route to that call, a van slammed into the disabled car and burst into flames.
Schmidt says a man driving the van managed to escape the burning vehicle with only minor injuries.
But a man driving the disabled car was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.
This crash occurred several kilometres south of a separate closure on Highway 400 north of Newmarket due to a chemical spill. (CP24)
