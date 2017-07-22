Man faces charges after allegedly chasing down parking officer who ticketed him
Toronto police say a 27-year-old man was charged with assault after he allegedly threatened and chased down a parking enforcement officer with his car.
Investigators say the officer saw an unnocupied car parked in a fire route and left a parking ticket on Thursday.
They say that when the officer tried to leave the area, a man in the same car used his vehicle to block the exit.
Police say the man threatened the officer and drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to chase him.
Police arrested the man at his home later that night.
The man has been charged with threatening bodily harm, harrassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.
