Owner worried his dog ate some pot in Toronto park

A golden retriever named Sonic is recovering after he possibly ate marijuana at an off-leash dog park, and the owner is facing a $1,500 bill.

Satoshi Takano said he took his six-year-old dog to the Colonel Samuel Smith Park on Tuesday. Takano said he was at the park for about 45 minutes until he was alerted by another dog owner that Sonic was acting strange.

“My dog still acts like a puppy so he’s really playful and energetic but then he started lying down, which he never does,” Takano said. “He also looked weak.

“As we were leaving the park I could just tell he was not himself.”

Takano took Sonic to an after-hours pet hospital. By the time they arrived, the dog had trouble walking and standing up.

Sonic received blood and urine tests, an X-ray and an ultrasound at the Veterinary Emergency Hospital of West Toronto that evening.

Dawn Paterson, a registered veterinary technician at the hospital, said Sonic “appeared drunk” and was wobbly when walking.

She said his tests came back negative but that is not uncommon, and she still suspects Sonic ate marijuana.

“This is really quite common, we see dogs come in that have eaten marijuana and even other prescribed medications at least three to four times a month.”

Paterson said even a small amount can significantly affect the dog’s behaviour.

Takano also took his dog to his regular clinic and a pet neurologist on Thursday, and his bill has reached around $1,500.

“I care more about my dog’s health, but this really is an inconvenience and I don’t want this to happen again to Sonic or any other dog.”

Paterson’s advice to dog owners is to keep an eye on your pets, but there really isn’t much they can do.