CN Tower bucks trend with new mascot

When Ed Conroy first saw the CN Tower's new mascot last week, he welcomed it as a blast from the past.



The award-winning curator behind the Retrontario website collects local pop culture ephemera, and has a soft spot for Toronto's mascots. He knew that this wasn't the CN Tower's first ambassador – that would be Diego, a terrifying clown on stilts who was later renamed Skywalker around the time that the first Star Wars movie came out.

Mascots have waned in popularity since then.

"It's become less and less of a thing," he laments.

Conroy appreciated the new CN Tower mascot in large part because they have become increasingly rare.

"It's great that in 2017 they're going to hire someone to stand in a costume and interact with young people," he said.

Conroy says that even small restaurant chains had their own mascot in the 1980s and '90s, but now companies and institutions would rather spend their marketing dollars on social media and apps. So when Toronto gets a new CN Tower mascot, or PACHI for the Pan Am Games, it harkens back to a cuddlier era when fuzzy, anthropomorphic creatures were all over the place.

But Conroy says that while it seemed like the city had an extensive Mascot Cinematic Universe, it was in fact the work of a handful of people.

"The same guy who was Scully (the Argonauts' mascot) was also Domer (SkyDome's mascot) and the IKEA Moose," Conroy says.

