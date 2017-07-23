Man, 43, dies when car rolls in Oshawa, Ont.; police say driver faces charges
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 43-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham regional police say a 25-year-old man lost control of the car he was driving early Sunday morning.
They say the vehicle hit a curb, drove on the grass and struck a tree before rolling over and landing on its roof, ejecting one of three passengers.
Investigators say one passenger died at the scene, another was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the third walked away from the crash.
The driver, an Oshawa man, was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation causing death.
Police did not say if the driver was injured.
