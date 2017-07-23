No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, a ticket sold in Quebec claimed the guaranteed $1 million dollar prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 26 will be approximately $7 million.
