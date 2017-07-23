One man shot dead in Scarborough's Malvern community

A man is dead after a shooting in Malvern Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Empringham Dr. and McLevin Ave., north of Morningside Ave. and Sheppard Ave E., said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

She said residents in the area called police after gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was in his 20s without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Douglas-Cook said the homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.