One man shot dead in Scarborough's Malvern community
The incident happened less than a kilometre away from an early Sunday morning shooting in a backyard where two men were killed and one woman was seriously wounded.
A man is dead after a shooting in Malvern Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Empringham Dr. and McLevin Ave., north of Morningside Ave. and Sheppard Ave E., said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
She said residents in the area called police after gunshots were heard.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was in his 20s without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.
Douglas-Cook said the homicide unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone who might have information about the shooting is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.
