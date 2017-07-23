News / Toronto

One man shot dead in Scarborough's Malvern community

The incident happened less than a kilometre away from an early Sunday morning shooting in a backyard where two men were killed and one woman was seriously wounded.

Toronto Police discovered the body of a man in his 20s in the driveway of a home on Empringham Drive, near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road Sunday evening.

Victor Brio / For Metro

Toronto Police discovered the body of a man in his 20s in the driveway of a home on Empringham Drive, near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road Sunday evening.

A man is dead after a shooting in Malvern Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Empringham Dr. and McLevin Ave., north of Morningside Ave. and Sheppard Ave E., said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

She said residents in the area called police after gunshots were heard.

Related

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was in his 20s without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Douglas-Cook said the homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident happened less than a kilometre away from an early Sunday morning shooting in a backyard where two men were killed and one woman was seriously wounded.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...