Humans of Toronto
'When I was leaving with it, he cried.'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
“I bought it from an old man in Quebec City. He had it for 48 years. It was his first car at 16. Last year, he went to live in a retirement residence, and when I was leaving with it, he cried.”
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better