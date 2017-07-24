News / Toronto

Humans of Toronto

'When I was leaving with it, he cried.'

K. Omar / For Metro

“I bought it from an old man in Quebec City. He had it for 48 years. It was his first car at 16. Last year, he went to live in a retirement residence, and when I was leaving with it, he cried.”

