Kevin Johnston charged with hate crime
The charge comes after a lengthy investigation into numerous incidents regarding Johnston’s activity on social media.
Peel police say they have charged a Mississauga man with one count of wilful promotion of hatred.
Kevin J. Johnston, 45, has been associated with a number of websites, including the Mississauga Gazette. He is scheduled to appear at Brampton court on Monday.
Peel police said the charge “stems from a lengthy investigation into numerous incidents reported to police, involving Kevin J. Johnston and concerns information published on various social media sites.”
Last year, a story published on the Mississauga Gazette site resulted in Mayor Bonnie Crombie filing a hate-crime complaint with Peel police. It was not immediately clear if that complaint prompted Monday’s charges.
For police to lay a hate-related criminal charge, a criminal offence must have occurred – such as an assault, damage to property — and hate or bias toward a victim must have motivated the criminal offence.
At Queen’s Park, Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said the government “takes allegations of hate crime very seriously. Ontario prosecutes these cases vigorously, where there is a reasonable prospect of conviction.
“In a multicultural and inclusive province like Ontario, the promotion of hatred stands in direct opposition to our fundamental values of equality and diversity. Hate divides people and communities,” Naqvi said Monday.
The consent of the attorney general is required to lay hate-crime charges.
His office confirmed he received a formal request from Peel police to lay the charge of wilful promotion of hatred.
“Hate crimes are, by their very nature, serious offences because their impacts can be devastating, spreading from the individual, through the social fabric of our communities and society as a whole,” he said.
