Photos: New Broadview Hotel changes Toronto East End landscape

In another sign that the East End continues to evolve, the New Broadview Hotel is ready to open its doors. Metro had a look at the heritage property at Queen and Broadview — which promises a bit of the Drake with an East End twist — ahead of its formal launch Thursday.

Built in 1891 by architect Robert Ogilvie in a Richardsonian Romanesque style, the Broadview Hotel was a meeting hall until 1907, when it became a hotel. The New Broadview Hotel merges these two historic uses.

Andrew Pruss from ERA Architects, which did the restoration, says it's fair to compare the New Broadview Hotel to the Drake and the Gladstone. However, it's the first boutique hotel of its kind in the East End.

The 58-room hotel used to house the strip club Jilly's, as well as boarders and tenants on the floors above. Those tenants were re-housed through the local non-profit WoodGreen Community Services.

The New Broadview Hotel includes a lobby restaurant as well as a rooftop terrace with 360-degree views where you can grab drinks and snacks.