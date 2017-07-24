Norbord's 100 Mile House OSB mill resumes production after wildfires
The company suspended production on July 10 due to the wildfires burning in the region.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Norbord Inc. (TSX:OSB) says its oriented strand board mill in 100 Mile House, B.C., resumed production over the weekend.
The company says work restarted after an evacuation order for 100 Mile House and nearby communities was lifted.
Norbord temporarily suspended production on July 10 due to the wildfires burning in the region.
The company says the curtailment is not expected to materially impact its third-quarter results.
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better