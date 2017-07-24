Young man dies in another shooting in Toronto's east end

TORONTO — There's been another fatal shooting in Toronto's east end.

Police say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired in the Malvern neighbourhood around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released, and there was no early word on the hunt for suspects.

It was the third fatal shooting in the city's east end in less than 24 hours.

Two men were killed and a woman was seriously injured when shots were fired at a backyard party early Sunday morning. At nearly the same time, and just blocks away, five people were also injured when shots rang out in a pub.