3 teen boys sought in hate graffiti incident at Oshawa, Ont., schools: police
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say they're looking for three young suspects after two incidents of hate graffiti in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham regional police say a witness reported seeing three boys spray painting on the walls of two schools on Monday.
Police say the graffiti contained words and symbols targeting "a specific race and religion," but declined to give further details.
They say three suspects fled the scene on foot.
The suspects are described as three 14- or 15-year-old boys.
