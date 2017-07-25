Convicted serial killer faces nurses' college professional misconduct hearing
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — A convicted serial killing nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care faces a professional college disciplinary hearing today.
The College of Nurses of Ontario alleges Elizabeth Wettlaufer committed professional misconduct when she overdosed 14 patients with the intent to harm or kill them.
A college spokeswoman says Wettlaufer is not expected to attend the hearing with the discipline panel, which is could make their decision by the end of the day.
In June, Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of eight seniors, attempted murder of four others and aggravated assault of two more people.
She confessed to the murders while at a psychiatric hospital in Toronto in the fall before detailing the crimes to Woodstock police.
The college knew Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care in Woodstock, Ont., for a medication error in 2014, but she continued to work — and harmed patients — until she resigned as a nurse in September 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Premier Horgan releases marching orders following lead of Trudeau, Notley
-
The 17 most jaw-dropping moments of Donald Trump’s speech to Boy Scouts
-
‘Go Rose go:' Meet the young girl who high-fived Justin Trudeau at Halifax Pride Parade
-
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better