Hamilton man charged after woman allegedly harassed online: police
TORONTO — A Hamilton man is facing charges for allegedly blackmailing a woman into performing sex acts in front of her webcam.
Toronto police say the man and the woman started an online relationship in March.
They say the man initially asked for — and received — nude photos of the woman.
But over time, police allege he began demanding that the woman perform a variety of unspecified sexual acts over her webcam.
When she refused, police say the man allegedly threatened to share the nude photos with her friends and family.
Police say the woman initially complied but as the alleged demands became more extreme, she went to police.
Brandin Basso, 25, is charged with one count each of extortion and publish intimate image without consent.
