Inaugural $30K New Generation Photography Award to honour young photographers
TORONTO — A newly launched photography prize will award a total of $30,000 to a trio of emerging artists.
The New Generation Photography Award is aimed at supporting the careers of young artists aged 30 and under working in lens-based art.
The inaugural award will be presented by Scotiabank in partnership with the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada.
The three winners will each receive a $10,000 cash prize and an exhibition in the gallery's Canadian Photography Institute PhotoLab exhibition space from March 2 to May 27, 2018.
Mentorship is also a key component of the award, and recipients will work in tandem with curators and production staff at the institute on their exhibition.
The three winners will be selected by a jury including chairwoman Luce Lebart, Stan Douglas, Elisa Medde and Robert Bean.
A long list of contenders will be announced this fall, and the winners will be revealed in January 2018.
