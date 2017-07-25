News / Toronto

Woman dead, second person injured in Toronto seniors' residence highrise fire

TORONTO — A woman in her 60s is dead following a fire at a highrise apartment building early today in north Toronto.

A second person suffered unspecified injuries in the blaze at the seniors' residence in a Toronto Community Housing building.

The fire began at about 5:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue.

Firefighters found heavy smoke on the eighth floor of the building when they arrived on the scene.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire. (CP24, 680News)

 

