Woman dead, second person injured in Toronto seniors' residence highrise fire
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A woman in her 60s is dead following a fire at a highrise apartment building early today in north Toronto.
A second person suffered unspecified injuries in the blaze at the seniors' residence in a Toronto Community Housing building.
The fire began at about 5:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue.
Firefighters found heavy smoke on the eighth floor of the building when they arrived on the scene.
They were able to quickly extinguish the fire. (CP24, 680News)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better