Multiple arrests made after armed standoff at Toronto restaurant
Police were called to Dundas St. W and University Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A
A
Toronto police have made multiple arrests after an armed man barricaded himself inside a restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Hong Shing restaurant near Dundas St. W. and University Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, the armed man began barricading the restaurant with customers still inside. Police managed to enter the building and evacuate the customers. No one was injured.
“It all happened very quickly,” said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu. “There was potential for this situation to become even more serious.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were arrested in total.
Const. Victor Kwong said the number of arrests were in “the double-digits” because police needed to confirm who was involved in the standoff, and who was just a customer in the restaurant.
Five people are facing firearm-related charges.
Sidhu said the five people charged were also involved in an incident at King St. E. and Church St. just prior to the standoff.
“They left the scene in a vehicle and were then located at the restaurant at a later time.”
There was no immediate information on what the prior incident was about.
