Scarborough baseball diamond to be made fully wheelchair accessible

Toronto baseball players who use wheelchairs will soon be able to roll onto the diamond.



The Jays Care Foundation, the charity arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, unveiled a $1 million investment to build the city's first fully accessible baseball field, Tuesday. The plan will use hard rubber to transform Highview Park's infrastructure into a flat and soft surface. The material makes it possible for wheelchair users to play ball without obstacles presented by regular turf.



It's part of the charity's Challenger Baseball, a national baseball program for children with physical and cognitive disabilities. Over 25,000 children from 76 communities are currently part of the program, but they mostly practise on regular baseball fields and require special assistance, which makes it harder to play.

The foundation is partnering with Variety Village in Scarborough for community consultations, with the hope of starting the transformation later this year.

Once the diamond is completed, Toronto will be the fourth city in Canada to have such a facility after Vancouver, Ottawa and Moncton.

"I think it's massively important for children who are differently abled," said the foundation's executive director Robert Witchel. "They love the game just like other kids but they lack the opportunity to play in a safer environment."

Witchel said the creation of fully accessible diamonds is a response to the general lack of infrastructure for people living with disabilities. Over one-third of Canadian children with disabilities don't participate in physical activities mainly due to the absence of appropriate facilities to accomodate their needs, he said.

Giving these children a chance to play strengthens their level of independence and confidence, added Witchel.