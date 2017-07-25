Two men seen fleeing SUV after rollover in Scarborough: Police
Police found the Honda SUV on its side in the middle of Harding Blvd near Kingston Rd.
Toronto police are investigating after an SUV was rolled and then abandoned in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
Const. Victor Kwong said police received a call around 9:30 a.m. for reports that a Honda SUV was on its side in the middle of Harding Blvd near Kingston Rd.
He said two men, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, fled the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
A car parked nearby was also damaged. “We’re not sure if they hit the parked car first and then rolled over,” said Kwong.
The SUV was still running as it lay on its side.
With files from David Rider
