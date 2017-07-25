Toronto Zoo says one of its snow leopards died of pneumonia

The Toronto Zoo announced one of its snow leopards died of pneumonia over a month ago.

The cub was observed laying alone in the den before it was determined it had passed away on the morning of June 15.

A veterinary team determined the cubs were exposed to Bordetella bronchiseptica -- an infection that comes with symptoms similar to whooping cough.

The cubs' father, Koda, is a carrier of the Bordatella infection. Toronto Zoo says the two remaining cubs also acquired the infection but are recovering nicely.

The mom and her cubs will remain off the exhibit for "several weeks."

