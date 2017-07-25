Toronto Zoo says one of its snow leopards died of pneumonia
The cub was observed laying alone in the den before it was determined it had passed away.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Toronto Zoo announced one of its snow leopards died of pneumonia over a month ago.
The cub was observed laying alone in the den before it was determined it had passed away on the morning of June 15.
A veterinary team determined the cubs were exposed to Bordetella bronchiseptica -- an infection that comes with symptoms similar to whooping cough.
The cubs' father, Koda, is a carrier of the Bordatella infection. Toronto Zoo says the two remaining cubs also acquired the infection but are recovering nicely.
The mom and her cubs will remain off the exhibit for "several weeks."
The full statement is below:
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better