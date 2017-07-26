Brampton leads the charge with new solar-powered carport
New carport at the Brampton Soccer Centre is part of Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario, a program looking to increase charging stations across the province.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Brampton has just done something no other city in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) ever has: Install a solar-powered Electric Vehicle charging station. The new carport at the Brampton Soccer Centre is part of the Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario, a program looking to install about 500 charging stations across the province, and help reduce carbon emissions. Here are five things to know about the new station:
- The solar panels at this carport are expected to produce approximately 10,000 kwh/year of power.
- It takes between 20-35 kwh to fully charge an average electric car, which means as many as 1,500 cars will be able to get charged at this station every year.
- The station can charge up to four cars at any given time, day or night. Cars can charge whether or not the sun is shining.
- The new units are standard Level 2 chargers using a 240-volt system, similar to a clothers dryer plug. A charger can fully charge a vehicle from a zero per cent charge in about four to eight hours.
- With the new addition of solar-powered chargers, Brampton now has 33 car charging units at four locations.
Most Popular
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden