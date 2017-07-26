News / Toronto

Brampton leads the charge with new solar-powered carport

New carport at the Brampton Soccer Centre is part of Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario, a program looking to increase charging stations across the province.

Drivers can now charge their electric vehicles at this solar-powered carport in Brampton — a first in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.

Brampton has just done something no other city in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) ever has: Install a solar-powered Electric Vehicle charging station. The new carport at the Brampton Soccer Centre is part of the Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario, a program looking to install about 500 charging stations across the province, and help reduce carbon emissions. Here are five things to know about the new station:

  • The solar panels at this carport are expected to produce approximately 10,000 kwh/year of power.
  • It takes between 20-35 kwh to fully charge an average electric car, which means as many as 1,500 cars will be able to get charged at this station every year.
  • The station can charge up to four cars at any given time, day or night. Cars can charge whether or not the sun is shining.
  • The new units are standard Level 2 chargers using a 240-volt system, similar to a clothers dryer plug. A charger can fully charge a vehicle from a zero per cent charge in about four to eight hours.
  • With the new addition of solar-powered chargers, Brampton now has 33 car charging units at four locations.

