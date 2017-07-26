Driving to work could be impacting your IQ — and not in a good way

Hours spent sitting in traffic for your daily commute? You're losing IQ points faster than non-drivers, suggests one new study.

A new study conducted by Leicester University in the U.K. looked at 500,000 people between ages 37 and 73 over the course of five years. They found that those who drive two hours per day had lower IQ scores at the beginning of testing, and their IQs fell faster than non-drivers and people with shorter drives.

Etobicoke Centre Cllr. Stephen Holyday said he isn't surprised by the findings of the study.

"Difficult commutes and difficult movements through the city has an impact on our health because it raises stress levels," he said.

Being stuck in traffic takes time that could be spent with family, completing tasks and having personal time, Holyday added.

He said traffic doesn't only have an economic cost, "there's also a human health cost."

"I think it ultimately detracts from our enjoyment in life."

But Laura Rosella, University of Toronto's program director for PhD in Epidemiology said she doesn't think the study is a "game changer."

"The odds of having poor cognitive outcomes are about 10 per cent higher," said Rosella.

Rosella added that the study is sound in its sample sizes and methods, but the associations are too small to entirely convince her.