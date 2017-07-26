Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found on Toronto Islands

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found on the Toronto Islands, which are set to reopen Monday following extensive flooding throughout the spring and summer.

An email from a Toronto Public Health official sent Tuesday informed an Island residents’ group of the latest development in a summer that has left attractions rained out, parks underwater and businesses without customers.

“For your information, mosquitoes collected from our traps on the Toronto Islands tested positive for West Nile virus this week,” the email stated.

“We are continuing to work with Parks, Forestry and Recreation in identifying and remediating mosquito breeding sites on the Islands on a regular basis. It is not only a local problem, as West Nile virus and vector mosquitoes are spread across Toronto and Ontario, but we did want to share this finding with you.”

The email included a fact sheet about measures islanders can take to steer clear of the virus.

The city recommends wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors and applying bug spray. Residents should also make sure their homes have tight-fitting screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

The warning comes less than a week before the islands are supposed to reopen to the public, as the city has been working towards a July 31 target.