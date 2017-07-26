Police identify man shot to death in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Demal Graham, 25, was shot around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Rainbow Circle co-op, near Empringham Dr. and McLevin Ave.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Graham’s family described him as a “devoted father” and “an active member of the Malvern Community, who never missed an opportunity to run a joke with a neighbor or help a friend.”

According to the post, he received a recent grant to develop an after-school musical program for youth.

“He was senselessly gunned down in the driveway of his childhood home,” the GoFundMe post said, adding that Graham’s daughter had been playing outside at the time.

Police are looking for a man they describe as brown, mid-20s, with some facial hair and a hooded sweatshirt, who was seen driving away on McLevin Ave. after the shooting in a light-coloured four-door sedan.

Earlier the same day, there was a shooting at a birthday party less than a kilometre away that claimed the lives of two men and injured the woman celebrating her birthday.