Teen charged after allegedly stolen SUV collides with police car

A Mississauga teenager has been charged after vehicle that is alleged to have been stolen collided with a police cruiser in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Peel Const. Harinder Sohi says police received a call around 6 p.m. reporting an incident near Camilla Road Senior Public School. That’s when a group of teenagers in a black SUV allegedly approached another person and hit his bicycle with a bat.

When police arrived, Sohi says one person attempted to flee the scene in an SUV, which then collided with a police cruiser.

Police say the driver tried to flee again but crashed not to far from the school. There were no injuries to any of the officers or any of the involved.

A couple of teenagers fled on foot but police say they arrested two individuals.

One teenager has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.