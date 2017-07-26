Toronto's oldest ferry set to launch again

Toronto's oldest ferry is in ship-shape once again.

After three months in dry dock undergoing $450,000 worth of maintenance and repairs, the Trillium was returned to Toronto's ferry dock two weeks ago.

Parks department spokesperson Matthew Cutler tells Metro that the boat won't be ready for the Island's belated opening next week, but she will be ready "within the next few weeks."

It's a rare piece of good news in an otherwise disappointing Island summer. The park has been effectively closed to the public for the season due to flooding that started in early May, causing hardship for Island residents and businesses.

The 150-foot boat needed a variety of repairs to become seaworthy once again. Four-hundred and twenty-five square feet of her hull was replaced, as well as three square feet of the bow rudder, and she received two new rudder hinges for the bow. The Trillium also received three new coats of paint and other aesthetic upgrades — because one must dress their best for a trip to the Island.

The money for the repairs came from Toronto's existing dry-dock budget. The city initially feared the wear-and-tear would be more extensive, which could have meant a request to city council for additional funds.

The Trillium first launched in 1910, making it older than the Titanic. Believed to be the only sidewheel paddle steamer still operating in North America, the heritage vessel ferried amusement park-goers to Hanlan's Point from 1910 to 1926. The boat's colourful history includes abandonment in an Island lagoon, a heroic fire rescue, an unsuccessful stint as a garbage scow and a 1981 crash with the boat that hosted Captain John's Restaurant.

It is a well-loved city icon and was even the subject of a book by local historian Mike Filey.

"It’s not our most efficient boat, it’s not the quickest boat, but it’s the boat that people love to see in the water," Cutler wrote to Metro in an email.

While the city plans to replace its other ferries in the coming years, starting in 2019, the Trillium will stay put.