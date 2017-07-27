Watch: Fire Ball ride won't be coming to the CNE this summer

As a precuationary measure, the amusement park ride that killed one and left seven injured at the Ohio State Fair will not appear at Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition.



The Fire Ball was scheduled to appear at the CNE in August and September, but spokesperson Tran Nguyen said it will no longer be part of the 18-day fair.



"Safety is top priority at the CNE, and therefore the Fire Ball ride will not be part of the CNE this year until further notice," she wrote in an email.

The decision was made voluntarily, she added.

The Fire Ball features several pods that revolve up to 13 times per second up to 40 feet in the air. A cell phone video of the incident in Columbus, Ohio shows one of the pods separated from the ride and sent its passengers flying dozens of feet. Victims range in age from teenagers to a person in their 60s. Ohio Governor John Kasich declared the incident a "tragedy" and ordered all state fair amusement park rides shut down until further notice.

North American Midway Entertainment, which provides the CNE with its rides, has decided that the Fire Ball, which is manufactured by a Holland-based company, will not be put back into circulation at any of its fairs until the ride's safety can be assured.

"While North American Midway Entertainment is not the Midway provider at the Ohio State Fair, due to the tragic incident, we will keep all our Fire Ball rides closed until further notice from the manufacturer for precautionary safety measures," the company said in a statement.

Other fairs, including the California State Fair, Indiana State Fair and Edmonton's K-Days, will also not use the ride until further notice.

In Ontario, amusement park ride safety is overseen by Technical Safety and Standards Authority. Spokesperson Steve Robinson says that the agency has "very stringent standards" for its rides including annual licensing for mechanics and daily inspections for all rides. Robinson said he couldn't speak to Ohio's standards but added Ontarians can have confidence in their ride safety.