Gun violence at 'crisis' level in Toronto, group says

Louis March is concerned that the level of safety on neighbourhood streets has been on a sharp decline.



"It doesn't surprise us anymore when violence takes place. It's almost predictable," said the Scarborough resident and founder of Zero Gun Violence Movement. It's a grassroots organization conducting workshops and and consultations in communities across the city, with the goal of creating early interventions to stop the violence before it occurs.



Following a particularly violent weekend that brought multiple shootings in Scarborough - including two deaths at a Sunday birthday barbecue near Morningside Ave. and Sewells Rd. - the group believes it's time for political leaders to treat the issue as a crisis.

Part of the problem, March said, is the dramatic increase in gun supply.

"Previously there would be one or two guns within the community. They even used to be rented. Now everybody has their one or two guns themselves," he said, noting little is being done about limiting access to guns.

"Kids today are telling us that it's now easier for them to get guns than to get jobs. It's an indictment against society."

The group is calling for a special forum where stakeholders, from political leaders to security organizations to community members, can discuss a path to a comprehensive and sustainable framework that goes "beyond piecemeal, Band-Aid solutions," said March.



Scarborough-Centre councillor Glen De Baeremaeker agreed gun violence has been on the rise and said part of the solution is to invest in better education, employment and more community services to make sure kids don't go down the wrong path.



But he said it's not an easy fix, since many gang members simply choose the lifestyle.

"My guess is, if we gave every single person in the city a job, somebody would still get shot," he said.



