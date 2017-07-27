After massive effort, Toronto Island ready to re-open

After a wet and depressing start to the summer, Toronto Island will finally re-open on Monday.



The popular park has effectively been shut down to the general public for three months due to record water levels and flooding.

Since early May, the City has been at work trying to get the Island in safe and suitable shape for the public, and regular summer ferry service will resume on July 31. Centre and Ward's Island will both be open, as well as Hanlan's and Gibraltar Points and the Island's beaches.



Spokesperson Wynna Brown described the Island rehabilitation in two stages: flood mitigation that included 45,000 sandbags and a recovery mode that included landscaping, inspecting trees, moving earth and more.

But Brown added that while the Island recovery has been an extensive effort, re-opening is just part of a longer process.

"We won't know what the impact will be until the water recedes," she said, adding that the city also needs to endure a thaw to see the winter impacts. It could take until late 2018 to understand the full consequences.

A preliminary report from the City of Toronto assessed a net $4.9 million loss due to lower than expected ferry revenue. City staff will prepare a full report for council in November.

In the meantime, the belated opening of the Island is being welcomed.

"Everyone is excited," said Shawnda Walker, the spokesperson for Centreville.

The Island's closure has been a big financial hit to the amusement park, which would typically do over $6 million in revenue by this point in the year. Centreville owner Bill Beasley sold a classic wooden carousel to Carmel, Ind. to offset the losses.

The amusement park is also short-staffed by about 100 people – 25 per cent of their workforce – and is eager to sign up more employees for the rest of the summer. It's not the way they hoped the 50th anniversary for Centreville would go.

But Walker points to some things to look forward to, like the debut of their new ski lift-like sky ride, which gives passengers a high-level view of the Island and lake.

But other Centreville traditions won't be available. The water level is still too high to access the docks for swan and bumper boats. The miniature train will be out of service for the remainder of the season as the tracks are still covered by water. And the Centreville farm animals will remain at their refuge in Schombeg, ON for the rest of the season.

In the meantime, Walker wants Torontonians to make the most of what's available.

"We want everyone to come over and enjoy this beloved tradition," said Walker.