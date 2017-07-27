Mississauga police shooting sends male to hospital; SIU called in to investigate
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a overnight police shooting in Mississauga, Ont., sent a young man, possibly a teenager, to hospital.
The shooting occurred after Peel Region police officers responded to a call about a robbery at a shopping plaza just before 2 a.m. (Credit Valley Town Plaza at Britannia Road and Creditview Road).
SIU spokesman Jason Gennaro says there was "an interaction" with a young man who was shot by a police officer and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The provincial agency investigates all reports of death, serious injury and sexual assault involving police.
Police said the plaza would likely be off-limits to the public for several hours. (Global, CP24)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run
-
Conservative hypocrisy more damaging than the message: Harper
-
For some pet lovers, 'catios' are the purr-fect solution to keeping cats safe outdoors
-
'Downtown Edmonton, can I move in with you?' Musical apartment rental ad goes viral
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden