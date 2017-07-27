Toronto Islands set to reopen after severe spring flooding
TORONTO — The waterlogged Toronto Islands will finally reopen to the public on July 31.
The popular tourist destination and home to hundreds of city residents was virtually shut down in early May after flooding caused by rising water levels in Lake Ontario, brought on in part by heavy rains.
Permits for wedding and other events were cancelled and residents described seeing carp spawning on the roadways and trees falling down because the ground was too soft to support them.
The city said early Thursday that regular summer ferry service and city recreation programs would resume July 31 and that Toronto Island Park, including Centre Island, Centreville Theme Park, Ward's Island and Hanlan's Point would reopen to the public.
The city adds that while all beaches will be open with lifeguards on duty, portions of some beaches will remain off-limits and Olympic Island will remain closed to the public due to high water levels.
Mayor John Tory said last month that the cost of fixing the damage done to the city's shorelines and the Toronto Islands will run to many millions of dollars.
