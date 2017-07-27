Wendy Mesley to host live CBC talk show on Sunday mornings

TORONTO — CBC News anchor Wendy Mesley is set to host a live, weekly talk show.

The public broadcaster says the Sunday morning program will launch in early 2018 and provide "critical analysis on how the newsmakers of the week are delivering their messages."

The CBC describes it as an interactive program that "will focus on the intersection of media, technology and politics."

It will air on CBC and CBC News Network from Toronto.

Guests will include "a wide range of Canadian and global contributors" from the worlds of media and politics.

Mesley began her award-winning broadcast journalism career in 1979 and has anchored "The National" on Friday and Sunday evenings. She is also the host of the CBC documentary program "The Passionate Eye."

"There is no one better than Wendy to lead the charge with this new Sunday show," Jennifer McGuire, general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News, said in a statement.