How tall buildings in the burbs are killing our birds

You may find more birds in areas around forests and vegetation, but that apparently doesn't mean they're safer there.



Findings from a new study conducted by researchers at 40 North American colleges and universities show that the few large buildings in those areas trigger more bird crashes and fatalities than tall buildings in urban environments. The study was published last month at the Ecological Research As Education Network.

It is estimated that around a billion birds die every year in North America as a result of colliding with glass windows on highrise structures, but most of the focus on prevention has only been directed at urban landscapes.

Researchers at the University of Toronto Scarborough - which was the only institution from southern Ontario to contribute to the study - observed six different buildings of various sizes, both in high and low urban environments. For a 21-day period, a total of 19 migratory bird carcasses were found, 12 of them at the tallest building near vegetation.



"It was a stunning result," said Omar Yossofzai, a biology student who led the team. "This shows that a building in downtown Toronto would attract less bird deaths than a building of the same size in Bowmanville for example."

This is not surprising however, he added, noting forests and vegetations are hotbeds for birds. Most windows in this kind of environment are nearly invisible, and birds only see a reflection of vegetation, which leads to accidents.

Last year the GTA skyline was responsible for the death of over 2,400 birds, according to data collected by Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP). That's a significant increase from about 1,800 collision bird deaths in 2015.

Some buildings at UofT Scarborough campus have pictures of birds in their windows, an attempt to give birds an impression that there's something they can't pass. FLAP has also been advising people to take protective measures, like putting strings on the outside of windows and switching off lights in skyscrappers at night.

The Scarborough Civic Centre library building retrofitted its windows by wrapping them with bird-friendly film about three years ago, and the strategy has reduced bird collision deaths by 90 per cent, said Scarborough-Centre councillor Glen De Baeremaeker.