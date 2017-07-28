Toronto man arrested in fatal shooting of man, 24, in Vaughan, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
VAUGHAN, Ont. — York regional police say a Toronto man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Vaughan, Ont., man.
They say officers found a man suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound in Vaughan on Friday morning.
The man died of his injuries on Friday afternoon.
Investigators say a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested in Markham, Ont.
There's no word on charges and police say the investigation continues.
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Person of interest in quadruple homicide located: Calgary Police
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden