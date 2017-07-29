‘There was a big ball of fire’: Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Pearson

Witnesses say they saw “a big ball of fire” coming from an Air Canada flight that took off from Pearson Airport Friday night.

Air Canada said the flight bound for Ottawa turned back shortly after taking off because of engine issues.

Anwar Haq told the Star he was at his friend’s backyard barbecue in the Rexdale area in Etobicoke when he heard a “big bang” around 7:50 p.m.

“I looked up and saw an airplane and then there was a big ball of fire coming from the left engine.”

Haq said the fire went out and then he heard three more loud bangs.

“It was pretty loud, but the plane seemed to be flying OK.”

Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah said flight AC476, which took off at around 7:30 p.m., landed safely back at Toronto Pearson International Airport with an emergency response team standing by.

According to Air Canada, no one was injured and the aircraft is being inspected to determine the cause of the issue.

“We’re getting our customers on their way as quickly as possible; the flight will resume with another aircraft shortly,” Mah told the Star in an email.

Sara Dalla Guarda also saw the plane flying over the Rexdale area around 7:50 p.m.

“I was on my driveway and then I heard loud popping noises.”

Dalla Guarda said when she looked up she saw flames coming from the left engine followed by black smoke. She then heard five to ten “loud pops.”