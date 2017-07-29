Fentanyl-laced heroin suspected in three Toronto overdose deaths since Thursday
Toronto police say heroin laced with fentanyl may be to blame for the deaths of three people since Thursday.
Police said in a statement there had been a total of 17 overdoses in the city's downtown core over the course of three days.
Investigators say the most recent case happened on Friday when a man was found in a park without vital signs.
He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
