No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 4 will grow to approximately $23 million. 

