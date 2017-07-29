Toronto man charged with second-degree murder in death of Vaughan man, 24

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police in York Region say they've laid charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont.

They say a Toronto man, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roy Khan.

Investigators say they were called to a home in Markham, Ont., Friday morning, where they found Khan suffering from a gunshot wound.

They say Khan was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.