Toronto man charged with second-degree murder in death of Vaughan man, 24
A
A
Share via Email
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police in York Region say they've laid charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont.
They say a Toronto man, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roy Khan.
Investigators say they were called to a home in Markham, Ont., Friday morning, where they found Khan suffering from a gunshot wound.
They say Khan was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.
Most Popular
-
Edmonton police investigation leads to largest fentanyl pill seizure in Canada
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
Farmer stunned to find 10 cows killed by lightning in scene like 'war zone'
-
Police release photo of suspect in Halifax pizza shop assault
-
Views
You don't own the boardwalk, Beach locals. Let the people paddleboard: Teitel
-
Tory's Toronto
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder
-
Tory's Toronto
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden