TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

The bottom line: It's high earnings season this week, with a number of corporate heavyweights releasing their latest results. They include Air Canada, WestJet, Restaurant Brands International, Home Capital Group, BCE, SNC-Lavalin, Torstar and Enbridge.

Vancouver, one year later: Wednesday will mark one year since the previous government of British Columbia brought in a 15 per cent tax on foreigners buying property in Vancouver. The levy had an immediate effect, sapping home sales, but since then the city's real estate market has been on the rebound, raising questions whether other measures may be needed.

Tobacco talk: Jorge Araya, CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada, speaks to the Canadian Club of Vancouver on Thursday. He is expected to discuss several topics, including the rise in black market smokes and the legalization of marijuana.

Trading up: In May, Canada's imports and exports both hit record highs. We'll find out Friday whether that momentum continued in June when Statistics Canada releases the international merchandise trade figures.