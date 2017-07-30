Man, 62, dies after house fire in Junction Triangle

A 62-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out in a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Approximately 40 firefighters responded to a 911 call about a fire at a three-storey home on Sarnia Ave., near Dupont St. and Symington Ave., at 3:30 a.m., according to Toronto Fire Services spokesperson Capt. David Eckerman.

Apparently one of the tenants had made the call after the smoke alarm went off.

Toronto fire says they arrived at the scene and found two of the three tenants waiting outside for emergency crews.

Firefighters found the third, a 62-year-old man, on the second floor in critical condition. Toronto paramedics transported him to the hospital where he died from his injuries, Eckerman said.

According to investigators, the three occupants in the home are related.

The fire, which possibly originated in a third-floor bedroom, was knocked down quickly by 3:48 a.m., according to Toronto fire.