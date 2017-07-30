Scarborough party shooting leaves two men in serious condition
Two men in their 30s were transported to hospital, one in potentially life-threatening condition. It’s the second shooting in Scarborough this month to happen during a backyard party.
Two men are in serious condition after a shooting at a backyard party in Scarborough early Sunday.
Paramedics were called to Commonwealth Ave. and Brussels Rd. just after midnight, where they found a man, 31, in serious and possibly life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound. A 30-year-old man was also seriously injured after being grazed by a bullet.
Staff Sgt. Jim Giczi said the shooting took place at a “large party” in a residential backyard, and that “a number of shots (were) fired.”
Although police have yet to confirm that the victims were targeted in the shooting, he said the circumstances mean there’s a “likelihood it wasn’t a random event.”
Police found shell casings at the scene, but are still working to find information on possible suspects.
Earlier this month, a similar setting for a shooting happened in Scarborough when two men were killed at a backyard birthday party.
