Scarborough party shooting leaves two men in serious condition

Two men are in serious condition after a shooting at a backyard party in Scarborough early Sunday.

Paramedics were called to Commonwealth Ave. and Brussels Rd. just after midnight, where they found a man, 31, in serious and possibly life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound. A 30-year-old man was also seriously injured after being grazed by a bullet.

Staff Sgt. Jim Giczi said the shooting took place at a “large party” in a residential backyard, and that “a number of shots (were) fired.”

Although police have yet to confirm that the victims were targeted in the shooting, he said the circumstances mean there’s a “likelihood it wasn’t a random event.”

Police found shell casings at the scene, but are still working to find information on possible suspects.