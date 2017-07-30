Two winning tickets share Saturday night's $10 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — There are two winning tickets for the nearly $10 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
One was purchased in Ontario and the other in the Prairies, and each is worth just over $4.7 million.
The guaranteed $1 million prize was also claimed by a ticket sold in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 2 will be approximately $5 million.
